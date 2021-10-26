Infinix Mobile Phone Giants Unveils Note 11 Series

One of the largest smartphone companies in the world, Infinix Mobile, launched their latest device which is the Infinix Note 11 Series.

The launching of the new device took place on Monday at the Lekki Leisure Lake, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.





Infinix Note 11 Pro, one of the new devices unveiled

The event with white as the dress code, had in attendance Kevin Olumese, Public Relations and Communications Infinix Nigeria, Oluwayemisi Ode, IMC Manager Infinix Mobile.

Also present for the launching are top Nigerian celebrities Alex Ekubo, Bimbo Ademoye Neo Akpofure and also Nigerian American actress Osas Ighodaro.

The celebrities along with fans at the event took part in a wide range of extreme sporting activities such as Quad biking, Jet skiing and surfing.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Olumese explained why Infinix decided to come out with the Note 11 Series.

“It has been an amazing event…