Italian FA To Probe Roma Fans’ Racist Chant At Osimhen

The Italian Football Federation will be investigating a racist chant directed at Napoli striker Victor Osimhen by Roma fans during Sunday’s 0-0 draw at the Stadio Olimpico.

Osimhen was in action for 90 minutes in the thrilling encounter.

The 22-year-old has scored nine goals in 11 appearances across all competitions for Napoli this season.



Read Also: Osimhen Is Perfect Modern Day Striker -Gotti

The FIGC said in its statement that a “racially-motivated discriminatory chant” was aimed at Nigeria striker Osimhen, and that its disciplinary authorities would be conducting “further investigations” to determine both how many people chanted the unspecified abuse and how long they did it for.

Roma were fined 10,000 euros ($11,611) for “territorially insulting” chants towards Napoli fans.

Roma coach Jose Mourinho was one of four managers to be suspended for the coming midweek round of Serie A fixtures after being sent off during the game.

Napoli’s Luciano Spalletti was dismissed…