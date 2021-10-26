Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run 2021 Open To The World

As an increasingly vaccinated world starts fighting its way back to a semblance of normality, it’s almost time again for the eagerly-anticipated annual Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run (MRWR) taking place this year on Sunday 5 December 2021.

The event, which honours and remembers iconic global statesperson Nelson Mandela, will again take place in hybrid fashion, with the physical form at Tshwane’s Union Buildings for a restricted number of 1000 people, and the virtual form being open to participants globally who wish to take part in this special event.

COVID restrictions forced the bulk of the event to take place virtually last year, which did however give participants from over 22 countries the chance to be part of the MRWR.

Entrants to the event – which has the options of a virtual 5 kilometre walk or 10 and 21 kilometre run – in 2020 came from as far afield as India, Kenya, Nigeria, Portugal, United States, Netherlands, Finland, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Guatemala…