Messi Deserves Ballon d’Or Crown -Pochettino

PSG manager, Mauricio Pochettino has backed Lionel Messi to win a record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or award.

Messi is joined on the 30-man shortlist by PSG teammates Gianluigi Donnarumma, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

However, after Pochettino chose the 34-year-old as his preferred winner, there was a reaction among the squad.

Mbappe and Neymar both have eyes on the individual prize too, which neither have ever won.

Read Also: Why Ronaldo’s Arrival Has Created More Problems For Solskjaer -Wenger

Pochettino told Diario Sport: “I had a problem saying that Messi should win the Ballon d’Or.

“Neymar and Mbappé told me why not them.

“In any case, it would be great for any player from Paris to win it, but Leo deserves it.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…