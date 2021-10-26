Mourinho’s Managerial Style Was Tough -Ndombele

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has revealed that former Boss, Jose Mourinho’s managerial style was tough for the players to cope with.

In an interview with TribalFootball, Ndombele said that he was in good terms with the Portuguese tactician before he was sacked.

Ndombele said of the Roma coach: “It is true that it was hard in the beginning with Mourinho. But over time, we got along much better, and the relationship worked much better.

“With any manager, if I do not like the way I am treated, then I say it.

“Ultimately, every manager has his own style. They (Nuno and Mourinho) are two very different people.

“Jose Mourinho is someone who has a tough managerial style, but he is always for the club. Nuno is really a nice guy, but he is a little quieter and sticks to himself.”

