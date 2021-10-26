Okoli Grabs Match Winner In Egyptian League Debut

Former MFM striker John Okoli broke through for the first time with his new club, El Mokawloon, on Tuesday, netting the match winner in his side’s 1-0 win over El Sharkia Lel Dokhan in the Egyptian Premier League.

It was El Mokawloon’s first win of the season.

It was Okoli making his debut for El Mokawloon after arriving from Saif Sporting in the Bangladesh Premier League last month.

The 24-year-old broke the deadlock in the 17th minute beating Sharkia Lel Dokhan’s goalkeeper, Mohamed El Saoud from close range after he latched on to a delightful chip from Abdallah Yaisien in the penalty box before knocking it home.

The former Yenicami and Gonyeli striker was replaced in the 60th minute for Omar Bassam.

El Mokawloon will face ENPPI on Saturday in their next league game.

