SERIE A: Simy Bags Assist, Ebuehi Benched As Salernitana Pip Ebuehi’s Venezia 

Simeon ‘Simy’ Nwankwo provided the assist that led to Salernitana netting a late goal in their 2-1 win at Venezia on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

It was Simy’s second assist in his 10th league appearance while his Nigerian teammate Joel Obi was replaced on 76 minutes.

Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi was an unused substitute for Venezia but David Okereke featured and came off in the 74th minute.

Also Read: 2021 AFCON: CAF Increases Squad List Per Team From 23 to 28 Players

With the game destined for a 1-1 draw, Simy set up Andrea Schiavone to snatch the winner.

After former Manchester United Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero missed a cross from the right, Simy nodded down at the back post for Schiavone to react quickly and drill in for his first ever Serie A goal.

Venezia were reduced to 10 men after Chelsea on loan midfielder Ethan Ampadu was shown a straight red card on 67 minutes.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, Salernitana had lost their last two league games while…