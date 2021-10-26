Why Ronaldo’s Arrival Has Created More Problems For Solskjaer -Wenger

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger believes the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to Man United has created more woes for coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils are without a win in their last four Premier League matches and have only won three of their last nine matches across all competitions.

Despite the fanfare around Ronaldo’s arrival, and the goals he has scored, the Portuguese has seemed to cause the team’s results to decline from last season.

Wenger in a chat with TribalFootball, said, “I wouldn’t say it was a mistake but certainly some emotional impact was in there because he has been a fantastic player,” said Wenger.

“No, I believe Ronaldo can still score you the goals you need. Can he repeat every three games, very high intensity games? That’s certainly less the…