Aghonlahor: Iwobi Needs To Be More Consistent

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor says Alex Iwobi needs to add more consistency to his game.

Iwobi has struggled to make much impact since linking up with the Toffees from Arsenal in 2019.

The Nigeria international has scored just twice in 62 matches in the Premier League since making the switch.

“Iwobi is going to be Iwobi. He’s always been that player from when he was at Arsenal,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“You look at Iwobi one day and he’s the best player on the pitch. The next game he’ll be the worst player.

“Iwobi is always going to be like that. He’s not going to be one that gets a run of starts in the team. Arsenal are happy they sold him for the money that they did,” the retired striker added.

"At Everton, when everybody's fit, he'll be nowhere near that starting team. He's only playing now because of Richarlison and Dominic Calv