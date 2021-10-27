Akpoguma Recovers From Injury, Bags Third Assist

Kevin Akpoguma recovered from his facial injury in time and provided an assist in Hoffenheim’s 5-1 home win against Holstein Kiel, and qualify to the round of 16 in this season’s DFB-Pokal on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

Akpoguma sustained the injury and had to be replaced in the first half of last weekend’s heavy defeat to Bayern Munich.

But the Super Eagles star was passed fit for the knockout tie and went on to provide the assist for Hoffenheim’s third goal.

It was Akpoguma’s third assist in nine appearances in all competitions so far this season.

In the Spanish LaLiga, Samuel Chukwueze featured as Villarreal fought from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at home with Cadiz.

Chukwueze came on in the 61st minute for Manuel Tigueros while Villarreal were 3-1 down.

But goals from Boulaye Dia and Arnaut Danjuma in the 80th and 95th minutes, saw Villarreal claw their way back into the…