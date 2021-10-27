Falcons Won’t Lose WAFCON Ticket To CIV Like Tokyo 2020 Berth’ –NFF

General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Sanusi Mohammed has expressed the optimism that Nigeria’s senior national women football team, the Super Falcons, will eliminate their Ivory Coast counterparts in the final qualifying match for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Completesports.com reports.

Sanusi Mohammed told Completesports.com on Tuesday that the federation will do everything humanly possible and within the laws of the game to ensure that the Super Falcons secure a berth at the WAFCON in Morocco next year

“We are going to work seriously to make sure that we don’t have a repeat of what happened the last time we met when they eleminated Nigeria from the Tokyo Olympic games. We are going to work very hard to ensure that we eliminate Ivory Coast from WAFCOBN,” SSanusi stated.

“We have taken note of some lapses in the Super Falcons team that defeated their Ghanaian counterparts 2-1 over two legs and we shall try to correct them before we play the…