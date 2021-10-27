Genk Coach Must Restrategise To Get Best From Onuachu -Buffel

Ahead of today’s Belgian Cup against Winkel Sports, former Genk’s assistant captain Thomas Buffel has attributed Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu’s goal drought to the poor strategy being implemented by current coach, John Van den Brom.

Onuachu, who last season netted 33 goals in the Belgian League, has failed to scored a goal since netting the winner against Sint-Truiden last September.

Speaking with HNB in an interview, Buffel said that the Nigerian international must be given some extra crosses that would help him to utilise his height.

“For this, coach, you can’t just stick to what went well in the past. If you then make different choices, you have to create clarity. Everyone has to be part of the story, the collective takes precedence over everything.”

“Even Paul Onuachu fell through the ice against AA Gent. These are physically tough months. He must try to bring back that good feeling in training. Give him…