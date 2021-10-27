Man United Star Allegedly Questions Maguire’s Appointment As Captain

A Manchester United player is alleged to have openly questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to make Harry Maguire captain during a heated meeting involving the squad and management.

Solskjaer’s position at United is under major threat following his side’s 5-0 humiliation to Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Following a meeting this week, United’s hierarchy have decided to keep Solskjaer in charge for their Premier League fixture against Tottenham this Saturday, although the Norwegian’s position will be under even more scrutiny if he fails to secure a positive result.

According to The Times, Solskjaer invited United’s players to give their honest feedback in a clear-the-air meeting after the team’s 4-2 defeat to Leicester City.

The report claims that some members of the squad ‘did not hold back’, with one even questioning Solskjaer’s call to appoint Maguire as captain at the start of 2020.

Also, it is claimed that another United player accused some of his…