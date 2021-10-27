Manchester United Boss Solskjaer Has Three Games To Save Job

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only has three games left to save his job in the dugout, according to a report.

The Norwegian was thought to have been at risk of the sack after Sunday’s 5-0 humiliation against Liverpool before United chiefs reportedly decided against giving him the boot.

However, Solskjaer remains under immense pressure after leading his side to just one point from their last four Premier League games, and the next week could supposedly make or break his time as Man United manager.

According to The Mirror, Solskjaer is ‘widely expected’ to be sacked should Man United lose their next three games against Tottenham Hotspur, Atalanta BC and Manchester City.

The report adds that Ed Woodward and Richard Arnold still retain faith in Solskjaer’s methods, but there are ‘misgivings’ among the Man United squad over the 48-year-old’s tactics.

Antonio Conte, Zinedine Zidane and Erik ten Hag are all thought to be candidates to take over at Man United…