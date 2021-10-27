Monchengladbach Destroy Bayern 5-0 To Claim Historic Win

Bayern Munich suffered their biggest defeat in DFB-Pokal history after losing 5-0 away to Borussia Monchengladbach, in Wednesday’s knockout tie.

Mönchengladbach’s win means it’s the biggest for a team against the Bayern in DFB-Pokal history.

Bayern have now been eliminated in the second round of the DFB Pokal for the second year in a row.

The Bundesliga champions have lost a game by at least a five-goal margin for the first time since December 1978, 43 years ago, against Fortuna Düsseldorf in Bundesliga (1-7).

Gladbach took the lead on two minutes when a sloppy pass by Alphonso Davies near his own area was snapped up by Kouadio Kone, who traded passes with Breel Embolo and fired home.

In the 15th minute Gladbach went 2-0 thanks to Ramy Bensebaini whose strike went past Manuel Neuer.

A penalty was awarded when Lucas Hernandez went in high against Embolo…