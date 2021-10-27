Ndidi Returns To Leicester City Training

Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has returned to training at Premier League club Leicester City.

His teammate James Justin has also handed the Foxes another injury boost by also returning to training.

The two players were each expected to be out until mid-November but have both seemingly come back to fitness ahead of schedule this week.

As revealed by Leicestershire Live, the duo have both rejoined the squad ahead of Wednesday’s EFL Cup round-of-16 clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, although Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is said to be wary of risking them at such an early stage.

Justin has been out of action since February, when he suffered a serious cruciate ligament injury, having featured in every minute of his side’s first 23 Premier League games of the campaign up to that point.

November was identified as an ambitious target for the Englishman’s return, but he looks set to be fit for action by the turn of the month.

Ndidi, who picked up a hamstring injury just over three…