NFF Congratulates Super Falcons, Set To Rejig Technical Team

Nigeria Football Federation has congratulated the Senior Women National Team, Super Falcons, for reaching the final round of the qualification series for next year’s Women African Cup of Nations finals slated for Morocco, following a lone goal defeat to their Ghanaian counterparts in Accra on Sunday which rendered the fixture a 2-1 aggregate triumph for Nigeria.

However, General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Mohammed Sanusi contended that there is room for improvement in the team’s entire output over the two legs of the fixture with the Black Queens, and that the NFF has concluded arrangements to reinvigorate the team technically, and also strengthen the playing body.

“I will start by congratulating the team for the victory over the Black Queens of Ghana. It was a sweet one given the rivalry between our two countries in the game, which dates back to 70 years. Notwithstanding, there are…