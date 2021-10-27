Olayinka On As Slavia Prague Claim Home Win

Peter Olayinka scored in his third straight game for Slavia Prague who secured a 1-0 home win against Sigma Olomouc, in the Czech Republic topflight on Wednesday night, Completesports.com reports.

Olayinka has now scored three goals in five league games for Slavia Prague this season.

It is a return to winning ways for Slavia Prague who prior to Wednesday’s game were winless in their last two fixtures (one draw, one defeat).

The 25-year-old gave Slavia Prague the lead after he pounced on a misplaced header directed to the visitor’s goalkeeper before chipping him.

However, the Nigerian forward had to be replaced on 22 minutes due to injury and was replaced by Ondřej Lingr.

The win took Slavia Prague to second on 29 points and four points adrift leaders Viktoria Plzen, in the 16-team league table.

By James Agberebi

