Osimhen More Dangerous Than Lukaku

Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic says his players must work hard to stop Victor Osimhen when they face Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Thursday, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen has earned huge plaudits following his impressive displays for the Partenopei this season.

The 22-year-old has scored nine goals in 11 competitive games, including five in eight Serie A games.

Mihajlovic feels the Nigeria international is starting to justify the price-tag Napoli paid for him and compared him to former Inter attacker Romelu Lukaku.

Read Also: Genk Coach Must Restrategise To Get Best From Onuachu -Buffel

“He shifts the balance even more than Lukaku,” Mihajlovic said during his interaction with the media on Wednesday.

“What do they eat in Naples?

“He seems like he has an engine. He’s ‘ignorant’, but in the good sense of the word. He runs, opens the game, restarts, scores.

“He’s really strong, but I didn’t expect this much. It’s also true that they paid…