Rohr Must Not Allow NFF Impose Ighalo On Him -Okpala

Former Nigerian midfielder Sylvanus Okpala has advised the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr not to accept the possible imposition of Odion Ighalo on him by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Recall that on Monday, the NFF hinted on the possibility of recalling Ighalo to the senior national team ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and Africa Cup of Nations.

However, in an interview with Brila FM, Okpala said that the current Super Eagles squad does not need the services of the former Watford striker considering the array of strikers at Rohr’s disposal.

“If I am the coach, I will not let it happen.

“There are lots of young players in Nigeria(home and abroad) to occupy that slot he will be coming to take – He also cited the Romario scenario in Brazil where the coach stopped the legend from coming back to the National team.

