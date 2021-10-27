Sheringham Accuses Kane Of Not Leading Spurs By Example

Tottenham hero Teddy Sheringham has accused Harry Kane of not leading the team by example ahead of today’s Carabao Cup against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Sheringham believes the England international has done little or nothing to motivate his fellow teammates in terms of performance.

Recall that Kane has managed just one goals in 8 matches in the Premier League compared to last season where he netted 23 goals in 35 appearances.

However, in a chat with TribalFootball, Sheringham stated that Kane is not performing at the best of his capabilities at the moment.

“He was probably given assurances that he could leave,” Sheringham said. “Those assurances haven’t been stuck to and it looks like Kane has the hump.

“He needs to change that around and realise he is still the Tottenham vice-captain and still a Tottenham player and do better.

“I think it’s a real tough time for Tottenham. When you have a striker who…