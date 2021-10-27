Super Sub Awoniyi Powers Union Berlin To Win Against Waldhof Wannheim

Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi came in as a substitute to inspire Union Berlin to a 3-1 win against Waldhof Wannheim in their DFB Pokal second round clash on Wednesday night.

Alexander Rossipal gave the home team the lead on four minutes.

Kevin Behrens however equalised for Union Berlin in the 18th minute.



The game went into extra-time after both teams failed to find the winning goal.

Awoniyi took the place of Sheraldo Becker in the 72nd minute and put the visitors ahead for the first time in the game four minutes into extra time.

Behrens then scored his second of the game two minutes from time.

