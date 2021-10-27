Carlo Ancelotti has explained why Eden Hazard is yet to reach superstar status at Real Madrid given his large fee.

Hazard’s spell at the Santiago Bernabeu has been disastrous thus far, the Belgian failing to impress since his more than €100million move from Chelsea in 2019.

Injuries have plagued his time at the LaLiga giants so far.

And when asked in Tuesday’s press conference, ahead of today’s LaLiga home clash with Osasuna, why Hazard is yet to reach superstar status at Madrid Ancelotti said:”He doesn’t have this status because he has had a lot of injuries and little by little he will get better.

“I am sure that this season we are going to see a better version and he will play more than what he is doing now.

“Hazard has it all, quality, motivation…he has to put up with it, that what happens at times, is that the coach prefers other players.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright ©…