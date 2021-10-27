Why Messi Is Struggling In Ligue 1

Legendary Arsenal captain Thierry Henry has revealed why Lionel Messi is yet to impress in the French Ligue 1.

Messi featured against Marseille in his fourth match in Ligue 1 at the weekend and once again failed to find the net.

It is his worst goalscoring start to a league campaign since 2005, when he was embarking on his first full senior season.

The 34-year-old has been deployed on the right-hand side of a three-man attack for PSG under Mauricio Pochettino, with Neymar cutting in from the left and Kylian Mbappe in a central role.

PSG tweaked their formation on Sunday night from 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1, yet Messi’s right-sided position remained unchanged.

Yet Henry believes the formation and role in the team does not suit the Argentine, calling on Pochettino to consider shifting Messi into a more central position.

“Messi is isolated and does not touch the ball too much,” Henry said on Amazon Prime.

“I would not say…