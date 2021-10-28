Carabao Cup: Lookman On Target In Leicester City’s Win, Iheanacho Subbed On ; Onyeka Also In Action For Brentford

Ademola Lookman was on target as Leicester City edged out Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2 on penalties to secure a place in the last eight of the Carabao Cup.

The game ended in a 2- 2 draw after 90 minutes.

Harvey Barnes put the Foxes in front on six minutes.

Adam Webster equalised for the visitors late in the first half, while Lookman responded immediately with Leic ester City’s second goal.

Enock Nwepu levelled things for Brighton in the 71st minute.

Lookman was replaced by Kelechi Iheanacho in the 72nd minute.

In the shootout, Leicester City scored all four, while Brighton scored only two.

