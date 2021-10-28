Falcao The Hero As Vallecano Claim First Win Over Barca In 19 Years

Radamel Falcao’s first half strike was enough to hand Rayo Vallecano a shock 1-0 win over Barcelona on Wednesday as the Catalans slumped to their second successive LaLiga defeat.

Barcelona had tasted defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano in nearly two decades, with the last time coming in 2002.

It was the third defeat for Barcelona already in the 2021-22 La Liga campaign.

Also Read: DFB-Pokal: Monchengladbach Destroy Bayern 5-0 To Claim Historic Win

And the sixth match in ten where they have failed to pick up the full point haul under Ronald Koeman this term.

Falcao pounced in the 30th minute after Barca captain Sergio Busquets lost the ball in midfield and allowed Rayo to launch a quick counter-attack that led to the goal.

After dribbling past Gerard Pique, Falcao finished off in style by finding the back of the net.

Barca had a great chance to equalise in the 72nd minute but Rayo goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski saved Memphis Depay’s penalty strike.

Fastest Paying Betting Site…