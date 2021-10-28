‘I hope I Can Score Many More Goals’-Success Happy To Break Serie A Duck In Udinese’s Draw With Verona

Isaac Success hopes to score on a regular basis for Udinese after opening his goal account in Wednesday’s Serie A clash against Hellas Verona, reports Completesports.com.

The 25-year-old opened scoring in the third minute after carrying the ball forward before firing home from the edge of the box.

He was later replaced in the 63rd minute.

It was Success’ second game since joining Udinese from newly promoted Premier League club Watford.

“Before the game, my teammates loaded me up, then I know my qualities and I know what contribution I can give to the team, I play with confidence and I always try to do my best,”Success told the club’s official website.

“My first goal in Serie A makes me happy but the result disappoints us because I think we deserved better tonight, now we have to think about Sunday. The Coach is a great man and has a great personality, all the staff are of great help to everyone and even before arriving I spoke to the coach and I immediately felt at…