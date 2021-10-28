Iheanacho Talks Up New Partnership With Daka At Leicester City

Kelechi Iheanacho has talked up his partnership with Zambia striker Patson Daka at Leicester City, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho and Daka have established an immediate connection, the former setting up the latter twice last week, his first two goals of four against Spartak Moscow, while also fashioning chances for him in the weekend’s win over Brentford.

“I know how Patson is, he’s a runner, he’s a finisher,” the striker said.

“It’s a joy. I understand him, he understands me, he runs off me, I run off him, it’s a great combination.



“I hope we get more chances to play together.”

Iheanacho’s return to the starting line-up has prompted a turn in Leicester’s form.

He has been involved in six goals in his last six starts for the club.

He said: “At the start of the season, we were not quite there, but now we’re getting wins and we need to keep fighting for every ball, sticking…