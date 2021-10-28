Preparation For Lekki 10km Road Race Begins In Lagos. 

Organisers of the Community Marathon series have presented the race torch to the Council Manager of Iru-Victoria Island LCDA Olanrewaju Olalere, who handed the torch to the executive Chairman, Princess Rahedaat Abiodun who was represented by the Vice chairman, Hon Segun Ogunbiyi.

The torch presentation took place at the Council premises on Muri Okunola, signifies that Iru-Victoria Island, LCDA would be one of the host of the Community Marathon Series.

The Marathon Series torch will subsequently be presented to the executive Chairman of Eti-Osa Local Government and Chairman, Lekki Residents Association which confirms the commencement of preparation for the Lekki 10km Road race.

The Community Marathon Series officially flagged off on the 2nd of October with the 10km Festac half Marathon, which attracted over four hundred runners with a cash prize of Two million naira.

In their effort to continue to empower local…