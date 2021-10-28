Success Scores In First League Start As Udinese Draw At Home

Isaac Success scored on his first league start for Udinese but it was not enough as they were forced to a 1-1 draw at home by Verona, Completesports.com reports.

It was Success’ second game since joining Udinese from newly promoted Premier League club Watford.

The 25-year-old opened scoring in the third minute after carrying the ball forward before firing home from the edge of the box. He was later replaced in the 63rd minute.

But against the run of play, Verona were awarded received a penalty for Rodrigo Becao’s tackle on Antonin Barak.

After a very long check for offside, the spot-kick was confirmed and Barak converted against his old club.

Udinese have now drawn their last three league fixtures by the same scoreline (1-1)and are now in 14th position on 11 points.

By James Agberebi

