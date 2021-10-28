Top Premier League Clubs Chase Aribo

A number of Premier League clubs are queuing up to sign Joe Aribo from Scottish Premiership champions Rangers next summer.

Crystal Palace are rumoured to be leading the chase for the Nigeria international but have now been joined in the battle for the midfielder’s signature.

According to Michael Bridge, as quoted by Givemesport, the Englishman has attracted widespread interest this season, giving the Gers a more difficult task to keep their midfielder.



Read Also: Olayinka On Target In 3rd Consecutive Games As Slavia Prague Claim Home Win

The journalist said: “I’m sure people are watching him. He’s a very skilful player. We can question the Scottish Premiership, sure, but he’s been brilliant in the Europa League. He’s got European experience and played in countless Old Firm games. The Motherwells, Hearts’ and Aberdeens away aren’t as done and dusted as people think.”

The 25-year-old linked up with the Gers on a free transfer in 2019 and has now made 110 appearances…