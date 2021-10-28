Why Zidane Is Best Answer To Man United’s Problem -Geremi

Former Real Madrid defender, Geremi believes Zinedine Zidane will be the perfect man to solve Manchester United dwindling campaign in the Premier League.

In an interview with Ladbrokes, the Cameroonian international said that Zidane is the only high profile manager capable of replacing Man United coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the moment.

He stated that the French tactician know how to relate with players and get the best from them even in difficult situations.

“Could he become Manchester United’s manager? Based on his ability to surprise us already, I would say wait and see.

“At that level, with the performances that he demands, I don’t think there’s a team in world football that Zinedine couldn’t manage.

“To manage a big club, you need a person with a big personality. Someone like Zinedine, a former player at the top level, can speak to his players and relate to them. He can speak to them without fear.

“It…