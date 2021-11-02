Gasperini Respects ‘Extraordinary Player’, Ronaldo Ahead Atalanta Vs Man United

Atalanta manager, Gian Pietro Gasperini, has hailed Manchester United’s talismanic forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, as an ‘extraordinary player’ ahead of his side’s Champions League Group F clash with the Red Devils tonight at the at the Gewiss Stadium Bergamo, Italy.

Ronaldo scored the third goal when United beat the Serie A side 3-2 in the reverse fixture at the Old Trafford.

Now, Gasperini knows that his team must be wary of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner who has been in great form for the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The Portugal captain has so far scored three Champions League and seven Premier League goals for United this term.

Gasperini’s Atalanta are looking to making Cristiano Ronaldo quiet in front of their home fans, with fresh memories from the match at old Trafford in which he netted a late match winner for United.

Gasperini hailed Ronaldo’s quality during his pre-game virtual press conference on Monday.

“From the technical point of view he is an…