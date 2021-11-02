Liberia Recall Spanish-Born Goalkeeper For Super Eagles Clash

Liberia have invited goalkeeper Boison Wynney De Souza for their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Cape Verde, Completesports.com reports.

De Souza, who plays for Romanian third tier side FC Someșul Dej last appeared for the Lone Star in 2019.

The Spanish-born goalkeeper has been in outstanding form for FC Someșul Dej this season.

He will have to challenge Tommy Songo or Ashely Williams for the starting position in the Red White and Blue two reminding matches in the qualifiers.

The news of the player being recalled was confirmed by his club on October 29, 2021 that they have received official communication for the keeper.

“We are happy to inform you that our team goalkeeper Boison Wynney De Sousa has been summoned to the Liberia national team, Good luck Boison” the club statement said.

De Souza received his first call for the Liberia National Team on November…