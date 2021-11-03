2022 WCQ: Rohr’s 24-Man List Must Be Respected – Udeze

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze says the 24-man list released by Gernot Rohr for this month’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde must be respected.

On Monday, the names of invited players for the crucial fixtures was unveiled with the main talking point being the inclusion of Al Shabab striker Odion Ighalo.

The former Manchester United striker retired from international football after 2019 AFCON in Egypt where he emerged the top scorer.

However, Union Berlin forward Taiwo Awoniyi, who made his debut against Central African Republic in Lagos was left out.

Making a return to the team are Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze.

And reacting to the list, Udeze said Rohr’s choice of players must be respected.

“Let’s respect Gernot Rohr’s list,” the 2002 World Cup star said in Wednesday’s edition of the Breakfast Show on Brila FM.

“If anything goes wrong Rohr will be held responsible. But for now the list…