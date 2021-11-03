Borussia Dortmund Favourite To Sign Karim Adeyemi

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly moved ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Red Bull Salzburg starlet Karim Adeyemi.

The 19-year-old has made a scintillating start to the 2021-22 season with the Austrian champions, chalking up 14 goals from 20 matches in all competitions.

Adeyemi’s stellar form has earned him links with the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, and the striker recently said that he was “honoured” to be linked with Jurgen Klopp’s side.



Read Also: Varane Doubtful For Manchester Derby With Hamstring Injury

However, Sport1 claims that Dortmund are now ‘in pole position’ to sign Adeyemi, with the BVB boasting a particularly strong track record in developing young talent.

The report adds that Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl has already held talks with Adeyemi’s agent, and the teenager could pocket £2.5m per year at the Westfalenstadion.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Inter Milan have also been credited with an interest in Adeyemi, who is said to be…