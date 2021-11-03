Borussia Dortmund Favourite To Sign Karim Adeyemi

By
Headliners
-
1


Borussia Dortmund have reportedly moved ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Red Bull Salzburg starlet Karim Adeyemi.

The 19-year-old has made a scintillating start to the 2021-22 season with the Austrian champions, chalking up 14 goals from 20 matches in all competitions.

1xbit

Adeyemi’s stellar form has earned him links with the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, and the striker recently said that he was “honoured” to be linked with Jurgen Klopp’s side.


Read Also: Varane Doubtful For Manchester Derby With Hamstring Injury

Zenith Ziva

However, Sport1 claims that Dortmund are now ‘in pole position’ to sign Adeyemi, with the BVB boasting a particularly strong track record in developing young talent.

The report adds that Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl has already held talks with Adeyemi’s agent, and the teenager could pocket £2.5m per year at the Westfalenstadion.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Inter Milan have also been credited with an interest in Adeyemi, who is said to be…



Source: Complete Sports

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR