Liverpool Overcome Atletico, Cruise Into Knockout Stage

Liverpool qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League and guaranteed top spot in Group B with two games to spare after a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

Trent Alexander-Arnold spearheaded a typically fast start from Jurgen Klopp’s team, providing the assists for Diogo Jota to open the scoring on 13 minutes and Sadio Mane to tap home eight minutes later.

Unlike the previous meeting in Madrid, there was to be no reaction by Diego Simeone’s men as Felipe was shown a straight red card on 36 minutes for a foul on Mane.

It was unclear whether the defender was sent off for the foul or for dissent after failing to acknowledge being summoned by the referee Danny Makkelie.

Liverpool are now unbeaten in 25 games in all competitions (W18 D7), stretching back to a 3-1 loss at Real Madrid in last season’s Champions League quarter-final first leg.

