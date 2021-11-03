Loftus-Cheek Can Emulate Yaya Toure -Ferdinand

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has tipped Chelsea midfielder, Ruben Loftus-Cheek can emulate former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure.

Toure, a legend of the Premier League in his own right, won the league title with City on several occasions.

He also lifted the La Liga and Champions League trophies during his time at Barcelona.

Best known for his all action midfield displays and vital goals for City, Toure’s style is comparable to Loftus-Cheek.

Ferdinand told BT Sport: “I love him. He’s a fantastic specimen, first and foremost.

“I liken him, in full flow, to someone like Yaya Toure.

“‘He can intimidate players. When he turns and goes full pelt, it’s unplayable at times. As a centre-back that’s one of your biggest fears.

‘He’s a fantastic talent. He’s as comfortable in the wide areas of a front three as he is in front of the defence.

“You don’t get that with many players. The strings he has to his bow are beautiful.”

