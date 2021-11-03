Mourinho Technically Inferior To Most Italian Coaches

Brescia Technical Collaborator Luigi Maifredi has branded Jose Mourinho as inferior to most Italian coaches.

Mourinho has had a long and successful career winning the Champions League with Porto, as well as the Treble with Inter in 2010.

However, more recently the trophies have dried up with Mourinho’s last success coming in 2017 in the Europa League with Manchester United.

“Mourinho is a crafty man and that’s it,” Maifredi told TMW Radio.

“Technically he is inferior to almost all Italian coaches. He’s just good at communicating. He doesn’t give anything to the team.

“He was lucky at Porto, and then he was good at promoting himself. I would never take him as a coach even if they paid me.”

Specifically comparing Mourinho to Stefano Pioli, Maifredi was complimentary of the AC Milancoach who he believes isn’t one to moan to media outlets when decisions don’t go the way of his Rossoneri side.

“Pioli never complains, despite the wrongs,” Maifredi continued.

“When…