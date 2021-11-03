New Waldrum’s Assistants Recommend Overhauling Of Super Falcons

The two coaches appointed Tuesday by the Nigeria Football Federation to assist Super Falcons Head coach, Randy Waldrum, are of the view that the team need to be overhauled for improved performance, Completesports.com reports.

The coaches, Justine Madugu and Edwin Okon, told Completesports.com in separate chats Tuesday soon after their meeting with the President of NFF, Amaju Piñnick and other chieftains of the federation, that their assignment include scouting and training young, quality players, home and abroad, for the Super Falcons

Okon, a former coach of Super Falcons who is now the Chief Scout, is saddled with the responsibility of scouting for players from the domestic league and the leagues abroad. He insists that the team must be overhauled for Nigeria to maintain her dominance of the women’s football in the continent

“I am optimistic that the Super Falcons will still dominate women’s football in Africa for long if we overhaul the current squad with the introduction of…