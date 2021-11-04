2022 WCQ: Why Kalu Was Dropped For Liberia, Cape Verde Games- Rohr

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has explained why Samuel Kalu was excluded from his squad for this month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde, Completesports.com reports.

Kalu has featured regularly for the three-time African champions since making his debut against Equatorial Guinea in 2018.

The 24-year-old was however surprisingly omitted from the list released early this week by Rohr for the qualifiers.

The German tactician has however revealed that the winger asked for permission to be left out of both games in a bid to concentrate on his club career.

“I spoke with him (Kalu) and he asked not to be selected,” Rohr told France Bleu Gironde.

“He made a very good argument about wanting to concentrate on the club – he told me that the time had come for him to give his all, to fight to regain his place in the Girondin’s squad. I found his speech to be very positive.

“We have a lot of wingers in our squad, that is true. The competition is…