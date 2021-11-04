Adelakun Gives Update On Lookman’s Switch To Nigeria

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has given the latest concerning Leicester City forward Ademola Lookman’s international allegiance to Nigeria from England.

Lookman, 24, was part of the junior Three Lions that won the Under-20 World Cup in 2017 but is eligible to play for the Super Eagles through his Nigerian parents.

Despite opting to represent the Nigeria, the NFF is yet to apply to FIFA for a nationality switch because he has played for England at Under-19, Under-20 and Under-21 level.

“We are aware of Lookman’s desire to play for us and I have spoken to him as well. However, there is a process to it,” NFF technical assistant Tunde Adelakun told BBC Sport Africa.

“After this process, then comes the consideration and decision of the head coach [Gernot Rohr] on whether or when he deems it fit to get him involved.”

Nigeria have previously succeeded in convincing several former England youth…