AFN President To Grace Maiden Meet

Tonobock Okowa, president of Athletics Federation of Nigeria has promised to grace the maiden Southwest Athletics Secondary Schools Invitational and Relays billed to hold later this month at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Ground in Yaba, Lagos.

Dr Solomon Alao, the Southwest Zonal representative on the board of the AFN told newsmen in Lagos that the AFN president has given his words to be in Lagos for the event.

“The AFN president is delighted that we at the Southwest zone are giving proper definition to grassroots development as it is not the business of the AFN to do it. The states own the athletes and the six states that make up the Southwest zone have decided to unearth more talents that will graduate into the elite pool,” said Alao.

The meeting, one of several lined up by the association towards the development of the sport in the zone will have Olatunde Makanju, a professor of Psychology and chairman of Osun State Athletics Association as chairman.

