Dembele Suffers Fresh Injury Setback

Barcelona French forward Ousmane Dembélé has suffered a fresh injury setback.

Dembele spent the first three months of the season on the sidelines after picking up a serious knee injury while on international duty for France at Euro 2020.

The 24-year-old has been injury prone during his four years at Barcelona so far, and he will have been desperate to return from his latest setback, which is his third long-term spell out since arriving at Camp Nou, adding to eight shorter term injuries.

The latest injury kept him out for 14 games in total, but he recently returned with a bright performance off the bench as Barcelona defeated Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

But in surprise news today(Thursday) Dembélé has suffered a fresh setback.

Barcelona have revealed that je has suffered a ‘strain in the semimembranosus muscle of his left hamstring’.

The setback means Dembélé will miss this weekend’s clash with Celta Vigo and it is not clear when he will…