Europa League: Moses, Iheanacho, Ndidi Battle For Supremacy As Leicester Host Spartak Moscow

Nigerian trio Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Moses will go to battle when Leicester CIty host Spartak Moscow in a Europa League C clash at the King Power Stadium on Thursday (today), reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho and Ndidi are expected to be in action for Leicester City, while Moses all things being equal should feature for the visitors.

Iheanacho played a crucial role in the Foxes 4-3 win in the reverse fixture, providing two assists for Patson Daka.

Ndidi missed the game as a result of injury and returned to the bench in the side’s Premier League defeat to Arsenal on Saturday .



Moses on the other hand set up two of Spartak Moscow’s goals in the first game.

Having picked up just a point from their first two Europa League matches, Leicester boosted their hopes of securing a place in the knockout round with the win in Moscow.

Brendan Rodgers’ will seek to build on that hard-fought…