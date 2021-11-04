Europa League: Onyekuru Bags Assist; Balogun Scores Own Goal In Rangers’ Draw At Brondby

Henry Onyekuru provided an assist as Greek club Olympiacos fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt in their Europa League clash on Thursday night, reports Completesports.com.

Onyekuru set up Morocco international Youssef El- Arabi for the game’s opening goal in the 12th minute.

He replaced by Mathieu Valbuena in the 71st minute of the encounter.

In a Group A game, Leon Balogun scored an own goal in Rangers’ 1-1 away draw against Danish club Brondby.

Balogun put the ball inside his own net on the dot of 45 minutes, while Ianis Hagi equalised for the visitors 19 minutes from time.

Balogun and his international teammate Joe Aribo were in action for 90 minutes in the game.

At the Cegeka Arena, Paul Onuachu also featured for 90 minutes in Genk’s 2-2 home draw against Premier League club West Ham United.

