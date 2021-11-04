Former WWE Superstar Moxley Takes Bold Step

The American professional wrestler Jonathan David Good popularly known by his ring names, Dean Ambrose in WWE and Jon Moxley in AEW, has taken a bold step in getting treatment for alcohol abuse through a rehabilitation program.

The latest update on Moxley’s health was released by the AEW president and CEO of all Elite wrestling, Tony Khan, in his Tweet on Monday morning.”

“Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you, that he is entering an inpatient alcoholic treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all his family and friends as he shifts his focus to recovery,” Khan said.

The 35 year old wrestler was recently on screen on the Oct. 27 edition of Dynamite winning Dark Order’s 10 to advance in the AEW World Title Elimination Tournament, he was scheduled to face Orange Cassidy in tomorrow’s semi-finals in the Dynamite episode, in which the winner who was formally expected to be Mosley would advance to the AEW full…