‘I Hope Ighalo’s Return To Super Eagles Won’t Back Fire On Rohr’ -Akpoborie

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie has revealed that the recall of Odion Ighalo back to the Super Eagles squad may later backfire on coach, Gernot Rohr.

Ighalo, 32, retired from the Nigerian senior national football team after helping the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt where he emerged as the top scorer.

The Saudi-Arabia based striker is among the 23 players invited for the November games in the race for qualification for Qatar 2022.

However, in an interview with Completesports.com, Akpoborie said that he has nothing against Ighalo’s invitation to the team but that his recall may just be a wrong move for Rohr.

“To be fair, I don’t think I have anything against the recall of Ighalo to the Super Eagles. However, I hope this won’t backfire on Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr considering the fact that we have other strikers doing a good job for the team.

“The likes of Victor Osimhen, Taiwo Awoniyi, Paul Onuachu are not doing badly for their…