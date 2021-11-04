Man United Will Regret Not Signing Conte -Parker

Manchester United hero Paul Parker says the Red Devils may regret their inability to sign Antonio Conte.

Recall that the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss, signed an 18-month contract with Tottenham this week.

Speaking to Eurosport, Parker said: “Manchester United have missed a trick by not appointing Antonio Conte. They would have taken him if they were serious about making a change.

“When someone like Conte is available, a club with aspirations can’t miss out. The Italian has the best CV out there at the moment, and if you look at what he’s achieved at every club he’s managed then you can see that Spurs have found a winner.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

…







Source: Complete Sports