Napoli Less Brilliant Without Osimhen

Erstwhile Italy international Salvatore Bagni feels that Napoli would be less brilliant without their African players Victor Osimhen, Senegal’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Cameroonian midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Osimhen has established himself as one of the top strikers in Italy, while Koulibaly is one of the best centre backs in the world and they are one of the reasons why Napoli are sitting at the top of the Serie A standings.

Anguissa has walked straight into the Napoli starting line-up after joining the team from English Championship club Fulham on loan in August 2021.

However, Napoli will be without Koulibay when they face Hellas Verona in a Serie A game on Sunday after he was sent off during the team’s 1-0 win over US Salernitana over the weekend.

Osimhen was not included in Luciano Spalletti’s squad for today’s Europa League fixture with Polish side Legia Warsaw, as he recovering from a muscle…